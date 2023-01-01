July/August 2023

SPAIN: No one is exactly sure when people began wearing clothing, but a new discovery at a site in Catalonia suggests that the first modern humans in Europe were already tailoring their garments 40,000 years ago. A recently discovered animal bone with a series of small indentations may have been used as a punchboard when making holes in animal hides. It is the oldest known tool of its kind. The pieces of perforated leather could then be sewn together to create better-fitting apparel.