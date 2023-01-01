search
HUNGARY

July/August 2023

JA23 ATW HungaryHUNGARY: A Roman doctor traveling far from home 2,000 years ago was buried with his specialized instruments. A wooden box found at the physician’s feet contained an array of high-quality copper-alloy and silver medical tools, including needles, tweezers, forceps, and scalpels with replaceable blades. Experts believe the man had been trained in the Roman Empire but ventured beyond its borders to treat someone when he died unexpectedly and was interred near present-day Jászberény.

