July/August 2023

EGYPT: Researchers think that a grateful South Asian merchant living in the Egyptian city of Berenice may have donated a small Buddha statue to a Roman-era Isis temple. The two-foot-tall marble figurine is the first sculpture of its kind from antiquity to have ever been found west of Afghanistan. It was likely carved in Alexandria between A.D. 90 and 140 and depicts the Buddha—who lived on the Indian subcontinent at least 2,300 years ago—with a halo of sun rays around his head symbolizing his radiant mind.