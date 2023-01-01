search
ISRAEL

July/August 2023

JA23 ATW IsraelISRAEL: When a group of fishers saw sharks swimming around them 6,000 years ago, they must have thought, “We’re going to need a bigger hook!” While most fishing hooks of the time were small and made of bone, an unusually large 2.5-inch-long copper hook was recently discovered at a Copper Age site in Ashkelon. Due to its size and material, scholars believe that it may have been intended to catch 6- to 10-foot-long sharks or large tuna in eastern Mediterranean waters.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Africa's Merchant Kings

Letter from Patagonia

Digs & Discoveries

A New Day for the Ancestors' Mounds

A Game to Remember

Ancient Egyptian Astrology

Bog Togs

Update: Temple Times Two

Viking Support Animals

The Palace on Tablet Hill

A Surprise in Sudan

Bullish on the Storm God

Hybrid Hoard

Big Game Hunting

Off the Grid: The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Around the World

Bolivia’s mystery sites, Viking visits to North America, a Roman doctor’s high-end instruments, DNA from a Paleolithic pendant, and tailoring clothes 40,000 years ago

Artifact

Ode to Odin

Recent Issues


