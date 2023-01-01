July/August 2023

ISRAEL: When a group of fishers saw sharks swimming around them 6,000 years ago, they must have thought, “We’re going to need a bigger hook!” While most fishing hooks of the time were small and made of bone, an unusually large 2.5-inch-long copper hook was recently discovered at a Copper Age site in Ashkelon. Due to its size and material, scholars believe that it may have been intended to catch 6- to 10-foot-long sharks or large tuna in eastern Mediterranean waters.