July/August 2023

RUSSIA: For the first time, a Paleolithic artifact has been directly associated with a specific person. Researchers used a groundbreaking technique to extract human DNA left on a deer tooth pendant found in Denisova Cave in Siberia. They determined that the piece of jewelry was made or worn by a woman who lived between 25,000 and 19,000 years ago. She was genetically related to a group of hunter-gathers known as the Ancient North Eurasians, who typically lived farther east at that time.