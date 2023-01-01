September/October 2023

MEXICO: Divers investigating a cenote near San Andrés, Yucatán, were surprised to discover a Maya canoe resting on the bottom. The 7-foot-long vessel was surrounded by partial skeletal remains of a woman and several animals, including an armadillo, a dog, a turkey, and an eagle. Analysis of the canoe’s design indicated that it was not quite seaworthy. Instead, it was likely created for ritual purposes and deposited in the sinkhole as an offering in the 16th century.