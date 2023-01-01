September/October 2023

THE NETHERLANDS: A large 4,000-year-old sanctuary outside the town of Tiel that once served as a gathering place for sacrifices, rituals, and feasts is being hailed as the “Dutch Stonehenge.” The complex consists of a series of earthen mounds aligned with the sun’s position on the winter and summer solstices. The largest mound was once surrounded by a series of wooden poles that likely formed a solar calendar. Archaeologists uncovered human burials, animal skulls, and more than a million artifacts during recent excavations at the site.