A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
THE NETHERLANDS
September/October 2023
THE NETHERLANDS: A large 4,000-year-old sanctuary outside the town of Tiel that once served as a gathering place for sacrifices, rituals, and feasts is being hailed as the “Dutch Stonehenge.” The complex consists of a series of earthen mounds aligned with the sun’s position on the winter and summer solstices. The largest mound was once surrounded by a series of wooden poles that likely formed a solar calendar. Archaeologists uncovered human burials, animal skulls, and more than a million artifacts during recent excavations at the site.
Advertisement
Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”
Under lock and key
Advertisement
Advertisement