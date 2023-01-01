search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

SPAIN

September/October 2023

SO23 ATW SpainSPAIN: Roman oil amphoras were frequently marked with information specifying their contents or manufacturer. Thus, an 1,800-year-old ceramic amphora fragment from Hornachuelos, Córdoba, etched with writing was originally considered nothing special. However, closer examination revealed it had been engraved with two verses of a poem written by Virgil, the first time any works of Rome’s most celebrated poet have been found on an amphora. Fittingly, the lines were taken from Virgil’s Georgics, a work dedicated to agriculture and rural life.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Ukraine's Lost Capital

Letter from Vesuvius

Digs & Discoveries

Nose to Tail

The Elephant and the Buddha

Ram Heads for Ramesses

Sunken Cargo

A Sword for the Ages

Royal Wharf

Pizza! Pizza?

A Very Close Encounter

Dramatic Entrance

Preventing the Return of the Dead

A More Comfortable Ride

Off the Grid

Around the World

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

Artifact

Under lock and key

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America