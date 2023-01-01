search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

ISRAEL

September/October 2023

SO23 ATW IsraelISRAEL: Implements that mimic the sounds of birds are frequently used in hunting to lure prey. Such devices have been around for at least 12,000 years. Seven flutes found at the Natufian site of Eynan-Mallaha are thought to be the world’s oldest such birdcalls. The objects were made from the bones of teals and coots, and when played they imitate the high-pitched screeching of kestrels and sparrow hawks. Archaeologists believe these instruments were used to draw birds close during hunting expeditions or to communicate with them.

Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”

