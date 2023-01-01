September/October 2023

ISRAEL: Implements that mimic the sounds of birds are frequently used in hunting to lure prey. Such devices have been around for at least 12,000 years. Seven flutes found at the Natufian site of Eynan-Mallaha are thought to be the world’s oldest such birdcalls. The objects were made from the bones of teals and coots, and when played they imitate the high-pitched screeching of kestrels and sparrow hawks. Archaeologists believe these instruments were used to draw birds close during hunting expeditions or to communicate with them.