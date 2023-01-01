A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
AUSTRALIA
September/October 2023
AUSTRALIA: Two examples of Aboriginal rock art from Awunbarna, Arnhem Land, are now believed to represent rare images of Indonesian sailing vessels. The illustrations depict watercraft with triangular flags, pennants, and prow adornments typical of fighting ships used in the Maluku Islands. It’s not known how the artist would have encountered the foreign vessels—perhaps through trade or slave raids—but the discovery implies that there was contact between Aboriginal communities in northern Australia and inhabitants of eastern Indonesia around 300 years ago, a relationship that was previously unknown.
Homo sapiens in Southeast Asia, world’s oldest birdcalls, a sunken Maya canoe, Roman poetry on a pot, and unearthing the “Dutch Stonehenge”
Under lock and key
