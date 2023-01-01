November/December 2023

ALASKA: Rare fragments of 3,000-year-old artifacts found on Kodiak Island are the oldest known examples of weaving made by the Kodiak Alutiiq people. The objects were found during excavations of an ancestral sod house near Karluk Lake. They may be pieces of grass mats that once covered the floor of the dwelling’s sleeping area. When the building burned around 1000 B.C., the walls collapsed onto the floor, helping to preserve the delicate material.