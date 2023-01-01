search
ALASKA

November/December 2023

ND23 ATW AlaskaALASKA: Rare fragments of 3,000-year-old artifacts found on Kodiak Island are the oldest known examples of weaving made by the Kodiak Alutiiq people. The objects were found during excavations of an ancestral sod house near Karluk Lake. They may be pieces of grass mats that once covered the floor of the dwelling’s sleeping area. When the building burned around 1000 B.C., the walls collapsed onto the floor, helping to preserve the delicate material.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

