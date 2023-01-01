November/December 2023

MICHIGAN: Divers recovered the engine of a P-39 Airacobra that crashed into Lake Huron in 1944 during a WWII training mission. The airplane was flown by 2nd Lt. Frank Moody, who was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the famed all-Black flying unit. Although most Tuskegee pilots were stationed in Alabama, 2nd Lt. Moody had been sent to Michigan for advanced training. He was conducting an exercise when his guns malfunctioned, causing irreparable damage to the plane’s propellers and dooming his flight.