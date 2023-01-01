November/December 2023

PERU: The pre-Inca Chocorvos people living high in the Andes hundreds of years ago knew how to make noise on the dance floor. At the site of Viejo Sangayaico, researchers located an unusual platform that measured 32 feet across. It was constructed of different subsoil layers and was partially hollowed so it would produce drumlike sounds when stepped on. Researchers believe that dancers would stomp in unison during celebrations to re-create the sound of thunder as a way to venerate the local mountain deities.