search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

PERU

November/December 2023

ND23 ATW PeruPERU: The pre-Inca Chocorvos people living high in the Andes hundreds of years ago knew how to make noise on the dance floor. At the site of Viejo Sangayaico, researchers located an unusual platform that measured 32 feet across. It was constructed of different subsoil layers and was partially hollowed so it would produce drumlike sounds when stepped on. Researchers believe that dancers would stomp in unison during celebrations to re-create the sound of thunder as a way to venerate the local mountain deities.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America