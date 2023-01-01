search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

AUSTRIA

November/December 2023

ND23 ATW AustriaAUSTRIA: Due to salt’s invaluable use in food preservation and seasoning, humans have been extracting it from underground mines for millennia. A recent discovery of a child’s shoe from the Hallein Salt Mine in the village of Dürrnberg revealed that even young children toiled away at this endeavor. The remarkably well-preserved leather shoe dates to the second century B.C. It contains evidence of flax or linen laces and is equivalent to a modern U.S. child’s size 12.5.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

Recent Issues


(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America