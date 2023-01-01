November/December 2023

EGYPT: It’s difficult to imagine the myriad smells that once wafted through ancient cities. However, researchers were able to reproduce one aroma from pharaonic Egypt that has been dubbed the “scent of eternity.” By analyzing residues from canopic jars that once held the organs of a noblewoman named Senetnay, it was possible for the first time to re-create the scents of the mummification process from 3,500 years ago. The recipe included beeswax, plant oils, fats, bitumen, and various tree resins.