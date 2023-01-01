search
KAZAKHSTAN

November/December 2023

ND23 ATW KazakhstanKAZAKHSTAN: A unique Bronze Age pyramid was unearthed at the Kyrykungir complex in the Abai Region. The structure, which has six sides, each measuring 42 feet long, is one of the few monuments of its kind ever found in the Central Asian steppe. The abundance of horse bones around the structure and the many images of horses that appear on its walls suggest that the site was a center of worship dedicated to a horse cult around 4,000 years ago.

Features

Assyrian Women of Letters

Letter from El Salvador

Digs & Discoveries

The Benin Bronzes’ Secret Ingredient

The Medusa of Mérida

The Queen’s Jewels

A Horse Is a Horse?

Sea God’s Sanctum

Child’s Play

A Stitch in Time

Trading on Their Looks

Imperial Datebook

Island Commander

Anglo-Saxon Style Marker

Off the Grid: Plum Bayou Mounds

Around the World

5,500-year-old Baltic amber bead, Maya nose accessory, Bronze Age Kazakhstan’s horse cult, bottling an eternal Egyptian scent, and ancient Indonesian fashion trends

Artifact

A tight-fisted deity

