November/December 2023

KAZAKHSTAN: A unique Bronze Age pyramid was unearthed at the Kyrykungir complex in the Abai Region. The structure, which has six sides, each measuring 42 feet long, is one of the few monuments of its kind ever found in the Central Asian steppe. The abundance of horse bones around the structure and the many images of horses that appear on its walls suggest that the site was a center of worship dedicated to a horse cult around 4,000 years ago.