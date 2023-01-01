search
CHINA

November/December 2023

ND23 ATW ChinaCHINA: Archaeologists uncovered an intricate network of ceramic pipes at the walled site of Pingliangtai that is believed to be the earliest water-management system ever found in China. Dating back 4,000 years, to the Longshan period, the organized series of drains and ditches would have helped divert rainwater during the summer monsoon season. There does not seem to have been any centralized power ruling the site at this time, so it is believed that the system was built and maintained by the community.

