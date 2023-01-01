November/December 2023

INDONESIA: Although separated by miles of ocean, three island communities in Southeast Asia shared the same fashion trends 12,000 years ago. The islands’ inhabitants drilled holes into pieces of Nautilus shell and sewed them onto textiles. Not only did the shells boast aesthetically pleasing yellowish and white patterns, they also had reflective properties that made them resemble sequins. Microscopic analysis of hundreds of fragments from Makpan Cave on Alor Island revealed that they were similar to examples found on Timor and Kisar, suggesting there was communication among the islands during the late Ice Age.