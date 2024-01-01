search
WYOMING

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW WyomingWYOMING: The oldest known bead in the Western Hemisphere was found at the La Prele Mammoth site near the North Platte River. The quarter-inch-long tube-shaped object was uncovered near the hearth of a temporary Paleoindian camp set up by hunters around 13,000 years ago to butcher a mammoth. The decorative item was fashioned from either the leg or foot bone of a hare and may have been worn as a personal adornment.

