A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
PANAMA
May/June 2024
PANAMA: Archaeologists unearthed a 1,250-year-old tomb brimming with luxurious gold objects at El Caño Archaeological Park. The grave belonged to a high-status man who was buried face down on top of a woman. This burial style was common among the area’s Indigenous Gran Coclé culture. Among the funerary offerings are 5 pectorals, 2 beaded belts, 4 bracelets, 5 gold-plated earrings made from sperm whale teeth, and earrings in the shape of humans and crocodiles.
Panama’s golden grave, Viking dental exams, an unusual papyrus preservative, playing games in ancient Kenya, and a venerable Venetian church
Within a knight’s grasp
