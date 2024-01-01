search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

PANAMA

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW PanamaPANAMA: Archaeologists unearthed a 1,250-year-old tomb brimming with luxurious gold objects at El Caño Archaeological Park. The grave belonged to a high-status man who was buried face down on top of a woman. This burial style was common among the area’s Indigenous Gran Coclé culture. Among the funerary offerings are 5 pectorals, 2 beaded belts, 4 bracelets, 5 gold-plated earrings made from sperm whale teeth, and earrings in the shape of humans and crocodiles.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Searching for Lost Cities

Letter from the Catskills

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Egyptian Caregivers

Educational Idols

Cleaning Out the Basement

Pompeian Politics

Near Eastern Lip Kit

Turn of the Millennium Falcon

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Workhouse Woes

Hunting Heads

The Amazon’s Urban Roots

Off the Grid

Around the World

Panama’s golden grave, Viking dental exams, an unusual papyrus preservative, playing games in ancient Kenya, and a venerable Venetian church

Artifact

Within a knight’s grasp

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2024 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America