May/June 2024

PANAMA: Archaeologists unearthed a 1,250-year-old tomb brimming with luxurious gold objects at El Caño Archaeological Park. The grave belonged to a high-status man who was buried face down on top of a woman. This burial style was common among the area’s Indigenous Gran Coclé culture. Among the funerary offerings are 5 pectorals, 2 beaded belts, 4 bracelets, 5 gold-plated earrings made from sperm whale teeth, and earrings in the shape of humans and crocodiles.