PERU

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW PeruPERU: Around the same time Stonehenge was being constructed in England, inhabitants of the Andes Mountains were erecting their own megalithic monument. The remnants of a large circular stone plaza were recently excavated at the site of Callacpuma in the Cajamarca Basin. Built around 4,750 years ago with large blocks inserted into the ground, the monument consists of 2 concentric walls, the outer one measuring 60 feet in diameter. The structure was likely used for ceremonial gatherings and is one of the earliest examples of monumental architecture in the Americas.

