SPAIN

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW Spain REVISEDSPAIN: A 2nd-century A.D. silver brooch from the Hostalot-Idlum site in Valencia appears to illustrate one of Rome’s most cherished myths. According to legend, the twins Romulus and Remus were abandoned in infancy and rescued by a she-wolf who suckled them in a cave near the Palatine Hill. Romulus would go on to found the city of Rome in 753 B.C. The 1.6-inch-long brooch was uncovered in a building that may have served as a combined roadside inn and post office.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Searching for Lost Cities

Letter from the Catskills

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Egyptian Caregivers

Educational Idols

Cleaning Out the Basement

Pompeian Politics

Near Eastern Lip Kit

Turn of the Millennium Falcon

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Workhouse Woes

Hunting Heads

The Amazon’s Urban Roots

Off the Grid

Around the World

Panama’s golden grave, Viking dental exams, an unusual papyrus preservative, playing games in ancient Kenya, and a venerable Venetian church

Artifact

Within a knight’s grasp

Recent Issues


