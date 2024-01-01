May/June 2024

SPAIN: A 2nd-century A.D. silver brooch from the Hostalot-Idlum site in Valencia appears to illustrate one of Rome’s most cherished myths. According to legend, the twins Romulus and Remus were abandoned in infancy and rescued by a she-wolf who suckled them in a cave near the Palatine Hill. Romulus would go on to found the city of Rome in 753 B.C. The 1.6-inch-long brooch was uncovered in a building that may have served as a combined roadside inn and post office.