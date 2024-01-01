search
ITALY

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW ItalyITALY: Sections of a lost medieval church were revealed by workers replacing damaged paving stones in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square. Newly exposed walls, floors, and tombs are believed to be remnants of St. Geminiano. Built in the 6th century A.D., the church was one of the city’s earliest houses of worship, predating the iconic St. Mark’s Basilica and its eponymous square. St. Geminiano underwent several transformations before being demolished in the early 19th century, after which its location was forgotten.

