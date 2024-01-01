search
EGYPT

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW EgyptEGYPT: Wasabi, which provides a spicy kick to sushi, may also help preserve ancient documents. Egyptians used the aquatic plant papyrus to make a type of paper. Over time, this material has been subject to degradation by damaging fungi. In the modern era, various chemicals have been used to impede this process, though they can have negative side effects. New research indicates that vapors from wasabi paste are an effective fungicide, providing a natural and eco-friendly solution to a millennia-old problem.

Panama’s golden grave, Viking dental exams, an unusual papyrus preservative, playing games in ancient Kenya, and a venerable Venetian church

