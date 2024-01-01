May/June 2024

KENYA: While following a tip from local residents, an archaeologist searching for prehistoric sites in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya’s central highlands located an arcade of ancient gaming boards. At least 20 shallow pits carved into the bedrock were probably used to play mancala, a 2-player strategy game that involves dropping tokens into receptacles to capture your opponent’s pieces. The site was likely used by local herders for hundreds if not thousands of years.