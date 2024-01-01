search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

KENYA

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW KenyaKENYA: While following a tip from local residents, an archaeologist searching for prehistoric sites in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya’s central highlands located an arcade of ancient gaming boards. At least 20 shallow pits carved into the bedrock were probably used to play mancala, a 2-player strategy game that involves dropping tokens into receptacles to capture your opponent’s pieces. The site was likely used by local herders for hundreds if not thousands of years.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Searching for Lost Cities

Letter from the Catskills

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Egyptian Caregivers

Educational Idols

Cleaning Out the Basement

Pompeian Politics

Near Eastern Lip Kit

Turn of the Millennium Falcon

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Workhouse Woes

Hunting Heads

The Amazon’s Urban Roots

Off the Grid

Around the World

Panama’s golden grave, Viking dental exams, an unusual papyrus preservative, playing games in ancient Kenya, and a venerable Venetian church

Artifact

Within a knight’s grasp

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2024 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America