May/June 2024

OMAN: Among the ruins of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age settlement near the town of Rustaq that includes residential buildings and large defensive structures, archaeologists exposed an oddly shaped building. What they found inside was even more curious than the building’s design. Scattered within the property were graves of more than 30 children, including newborns. Experts are not yet sure why these young people were buried together in this fashion as this practice was previously unknown in the region during the Iron Age.