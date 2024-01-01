search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

OMAN

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW OmanOMAN: Among the ruins of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age settlement near the town of Rustaq that includes residential buildings and large defensive structures, archaeologists exposed an oddly shaped building. What they found inside was even more curious than the building’s design. Scattered within the property were graves of more than 30 children, including newborns. Experts are not yet sure why these young people were buried together in this fashion as this practice was previously unknown in the region during the Iron Age.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Searching for Lost Cities

Letter from the Catskills

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Egyptian Caregivers

Educational Idols

Cleaning Out the Basement

Pompeian Politics

Near Eastern Lip Kit

Turn of the Millennium Falcon

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Workhouse Woes

Hunting Heads

The Amazon’s Urban Roots

Off the Grid

Around the World

Panama’s golden grave, Viking dental exams, an unusual papyrus preservative, playing games in ancient Kenya, and a venerable Venetian church

Artifact

Within a knight’s grasp

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2024 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America