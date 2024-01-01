A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
TAIWAN
May/June 2024
TAIWAN: Along the coast of the Taiwan Strait outside Taoyuan City, an area known for its Neolithic stone tools, a delicately molded 3.5-inch-long ceramic snake was plucked from the dunes. The object seems to depict a striking Taiwan cobra that has its mouth open and displays its distinctive neck hood. Researchers believe the serpent may have been part of the handle of a ceremonial cup or bowl used by tribal shamans during rituals.
Advertisement
Panama’s golden grave, Viking dental exams, an unusual papyrus preservative, playing games in ancient Kenya, and a venerable Venetian church
Within a knight’s grasp
Advertisement
Advertisement