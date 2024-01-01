search
TAIWAN

May/June 2024

MJ24 ATW TaiwanTAIWAN: Along the coast of the Taiwan Strait outside Taoyuan City, an area known for its Neolithic stone tools, a delicately molded 3.5-inch-long ceramic snake was plucked from the dunes. The object seems to depict a striking Taiwan cobra that has its mouth open and displays its distinctive neck hood. Researchers believe the serpent may have been part of the handle of a ceremonial cup or bowl used by tribal shamans during rituals.

