800-Year-Old Tomb Discovered in Peru

Friday, September 24, 2021

LIMA, PERU—The remains of eight people estimated to be 800 years old were discovered by workers laying gas pipes near Lima, according to an AFP report. The bodies, which included adults and children thought to have lived in the nearby ancient town of Chilca, had been wrapped in bundles of plant material before being placed in the mass grave. Archaeologist Cecilia Camargo said that shells had been placed on some of their heads, and some of them had bags for holding coca leaves, which can be chewed as a stimulant. Corn, dishes, and wind instruments such as flutes were also recovered. “It is an important find that gives us more information about the pre-Hispanic history of Chilca,” Camargo commented. To read about mass sacrifices of llamas and children at the site of Pampa la Cruz, go to "Peruvian Mass Sacrifice," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

