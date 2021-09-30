search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Neanderthals May Have Visited Cave Room Found in Gibraltar

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Gibraltar Vanguard CaveMADRID, SPAIN—The Guardian reports that researchers led by Clive Finlayson of the Gibraltar National Museum have discovered a new chamber in Vanguard Cave, which is part of Gorham’s Cave complex on the Rock of Gibraltar. Finlayson explained that the chamber, which is now about 65 feet above sea level, was sealed off by an earthquake some 40,000 years ago. In the chamber, the researchers recovered a large dog whelk shell that may have been carried into the cave by a human. In other areas of the cave, he and his colleagues have found evidence of Neanderthal occupation, including hearths, stone tools, and the butchered bones of red deer, ibex, seals, and dolphins. The team will continue to investigate the site and look for Neanderthal remains. For more on Gorham's Cave, go to "Symbolic Neanderthals."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Secret Rites of Samothrace

Searching for the Fisher Kings

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America