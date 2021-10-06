search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Who Were the First People to Arrive in the Azores?

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

FORNELO E VAIRÃO, PORTUGAL—People may have settled on islands in the Azores archipelago some 700 years before the arrival of Portuguese sailor Diogo de Silves in 1427, according to a Phys.org report. Pedro M. Raposeiro of the Research Centre in Biodiversity and Genetic Resources and an international team of scientists collected sediment cores from several lakes on the Azores islands. Analysis of the materials in a core taken from Peixinho Lake on Pico Island detected compounds usually associated with the feces of cows and sheep in a layer dated to between A.D. 700 and 800. An increase in the number of charcoal particles and a decline in native tree pollen in this layer also suggest that humans were clearing land for grazing livestock. Cores taken from Caldeirão Lake suggest people arrived on Corvo Island about 100 years later, and evidence of non-native ryegrass was found in sediments taken from a lake on a third island, the researchers explained. They think these islands may have been inhabited by wandering Norse seafarers. To read about the oldest human fossil found in Portugal, go to "World Roundup: Portugal."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Secret Rites of Samothrace

Searching for the Fisher Kings

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America