search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Foundation of Early Black Church Uncovered in Virginia

Friday, October 8, 2021

Virginia Baptist Church FoundationsWILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA—The Virginia Gazette reports that the foundation of the first permanent church structure used by the congregation of First Baptist Church has been uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg on South Nassau Street. The First Baptist Church congregation was founded in 1776 by free and enslaved African Americans who met outdoors until this church building was donated to them by a white admirer in 1818. An 1817 coin was also uncovered at the site, added archaeologist Jack Gary. The structure, destroyed by a tornado in 1834, measured 20 feet long and 16 feet wide. The researchers have also uncovered traces of a second church structure erected on the site in 1856, and at least 25 burials. To read about a community in Civil War–era Virginia that was established by fugitive slaves, go to "Letter from Virginia: Free Before Emancipation."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Secret Rites of Samothrace

Searching for the Fisher Kings

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America