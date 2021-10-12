Roman Altar Uncovered in Northwestern Turkey

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

CANAKKALE, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, researchers led by Erhan Öztepe of Ankara University have found a hall with a podium, a temple, and a bathhouse at the site of the ancient city of Alexandria Troas, a flourishing Roman seaport on Turkey’s northwestern coast between the first and fourth centuries A.D. A structure that may have been an altar dating back to the first century A.D. was also discovered some 23 feet below the surface of the ground in front of the temple, Öztepe said. “It mostly lost all of its coatings and architectural ornaments,” he added. To read about the city of Rome's principal maritime harbor, go to "Rome's Imperial Port."