search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Altar Uncovered in Northwestern Turkey

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

CANAKKALE, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, researchers led by Erhan Öztepe of Ankara University have found a hall with a podium, a temple, and a bathhouse at the site of the ancient city of Alexandria Troas, a flourishing Roman seaport on Turkey’s northwestern coast between the first and fourth centuries A.D. A structure that may have been an altar dating back to the first century A.D. was also discovered some 23 feet below the surface of the ground in front of the temple, Öztepe said. “It mostly lost all of its coatings and architectural ornaments,” he added. To read about the city of Rome's principal maritime harbor, go to "Rome's Imperial Port."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America