Byzantine Winery Discovered in Central Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—BBC News reports that a 1,500-year-old complex where wine was produced for export has been discovered in Yavne. The large-scale winery had five presses, and is estimated to have produced more than 500,000 gallons of wine per year for export throughout the Mediterranean region. Kilns for firing wine jars, and warehouses for bottling and storing it during the aging process were also found. “This was a major source of nutrition and this was a safe drink because the water was often contaminated,” explained excavation director Jon Seligman. To read about Gaza wine produced during the Byzantine period, go to "Alcohol Through the Ages: Desert Wine."