search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Thoughts on Ancient Middle Eastern Populations

Thursday, October 14, 2021

DOHA, QATAR—Live Science reports that Younes Mokrab of Sidra Medicine and his colleagues analyzed more than 6,000 genomes held in Qatari health databases and compared them with DNA from other living humans, and ancient human DNA recovered in Africa, Europe, and Asia. The study suggests that ancestors of Arabian Peninsula groups split from early Africans some 90,000 years ago, from ancestral Europeans about 42,000 years ago, and from ancestral South Asian populations some 32,000 years ago. DNA from Middle Eastern groups also spread through Europe, South Asia, and even South America with the rise and spread of Islam some 1,400 years ago, Mokrab added. “Arab ancestry is a key ancestral component in many modern populations,” he said. Within Arabia, ancestral groups split multiple times, perhaps as the climate dried and some groups became farmers in more fertile areas and others living in arid regions became nomads, Mokrab explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. To read about two women buried some 4,000 years ago in ancient Arabia, go to "A Place of Their Own."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America