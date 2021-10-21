search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Human Remains Discovered Under 19th-Century Pub in Ireland

Thursday, October 21, 2021

CORK, IRELAND—The Irish Examiner reports that the remains of six people have been found under a partially demolished nineteenth-century pub in the medieval section of southwest Ireland’s city of Cork. City archaeologist Ciara Brett said that the burials predate the pub, and may date to the eighteenth century. “It is important to note that it is only through post-excavation analysis, which will include examination by the osteoarchaeologist and radiocarbon dating of the bones, that a complete understanding of the remains will be achieved,” she explained. Eventually, the bones will be reburied. To read about another recent discovery in Ireland, go to "An Irish Idol."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America