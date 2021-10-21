Human Remains Discovered Under 19th-Century Pub in Ireland

Thursday, October 21, 2021

CORK, IRELAND—The Irish Examiner reports that the remains of six people have been found under a partially demolished nineteenth-century pub in the medieval section of southwest Ireland’s city of Cork. City archaeologist Ciara Brett said that the burials predate the pub, and may date to the eighteenth century. “It is important to note that it is only through post-excavation analysis, which will include examination by the osteoarchaeologist and radiocarbon dating of the bones, that a complete understanding of the remains will be achieved,” she explained. Eventually, the bones will be reburied. To read about another recent discovery in Ireland, go to "An Irish Idol."