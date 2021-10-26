search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Assyrian Wine Production Site Found in Iraq

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

DOHUK, IRAQ—According to an AFP report, researchers working at the site of Khinis in northern Iraq uncovered stone-cut pits dated to the eighth century B.C. and the reign of the Assyrian king Sennacherib. “We have found 14 installations that were used to press the grapes and extract the juice, which was then processed into wine,” explained archaeologist Daniele Morandi Bonacossi of the University of Udine. “It was a sort of industrial wine factory.” For more on ancient wine, go to "Alcohol Through the Ages."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America