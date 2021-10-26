A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Assyrian Wine Production Site Found in Iraq
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
DOHUK, IRAQ—According to an AFP report, researchers working at the site of Khinis in northern Iraq uncovered stone-cut pits dated to the eighth century B.C. and the reign of the Assyrian king Sennacherib. “We have found 14 installations that were used to press the grapes and extract the juice, which was then processed into wine,” explained archaeologist Daniele Morandi Bonacossi of the University of Udine. “It was a sort of industrial wine factory.” For more on ancient wine, go to "Alcohol Through the Ages."
