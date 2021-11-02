search
Bronze Age Swords Unearthed in Greece

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Greece Bronze SwordsTRAPEZA, GREECE—According to a statement released by the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports, Andreas G. Vordos of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Achaea, Elisabetta Borgna of the University of Udine, and their colleagues uncovered several chambered burials in a Mycenaean necropolis dating back to the fourteenth century B.C. The graves, set along the path of an ancient road in northern Achaea, were reused repeatedly into the eleventh century B.C. Grave goods in the necropolis include three well-preserved bronze swords; a clay horse figurine; vases; seal stones; and beads made of glass, faience, gold, and crystal thought to have been obtained through trade with people from the eastern Aegean and Cyprus. The researchers suggest that the swords were made in a palace workshop, perhaps at Mycenae. To read about the rich grave of an ancient Greek warrior, go to "World of the Griffin Warrior."

