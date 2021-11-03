search
Italy Repatriates Ancient Artifacts to Mexico

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Mexico Clay PotMEXICO CITY, MEXICO—According to a Reuters report, the government of Italy has recovered and handed over three additional artifacts to Mexico, bringing the total number of repatriated objects from Italy to Mexico to more than 650. “We have to return to a country the things that belong to it,” explained Italian official Roberto Riccardi. The items—two ceramic sculptures of human faces and a clay pot—are estimated to be more than 2,300 years old. President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador said last month that the country plans to institute a special art crime unit dedicated to recovering Mexican heritage. Currently, an estimated nine out of ten cultural objects stolen from Mexico are never recovered. “We are already going to follow the Italian example,” the president explained. To read about a city that was under the influence of Teotihuacan, go to "Off the Grid: Chalcatzingo, Mexico."

