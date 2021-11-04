search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Thoughts on the So-Called Cuauhtémoc Headdress

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Mexico Feathered ArtifactMEXICO CITY, MEXICO—A new study of the feathered object known as the Cuauhtémoc headdress suggests that it is not a headdress, and is unlikely to have been worn by the Aztec ruler or even made in Mexico, according to a Mexico News Daily report. Eugène Boban, an art dealer employed by nineteenth-century Mexican emperor Maximilian, claimed that the circular artifact was worn by the last ruler of Tenochtitlán. But Cuauhtémoc was executed on the orders of Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés in 1525, and recent carbon dating of the artifact indicates it was made between 1626 and 1810. Leonardo López Luján of Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said that Boban likely made the claim to get a better price from Maximilian. Luján and his colleagues think the artifact originated in either an Amazonian or Andean region of South America. “It could be part of a scepter,” he said. “It wasn’t worn on the head [but] maybe [it was held] in the hand. What is clear is that it has nothing in common with the other Aztec feather pieces there are in Europe and Mexico.” To read about excavations at Cuauhtémoc's city of Tlatelolco, go to "Last City of the Aztecs."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America