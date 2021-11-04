search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

1,200-Year-Old Canoe Recovered in Wisconsin

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Wisconsin CanoeMADISON, WISCONSIN—Kenosha News reports that maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen of the Wisconsin Historical Society discovered a dugout canoe sticking out of the mud of southern Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota while on a recreational dive last summer. Radiocarbon dating indicates the vessel is 1,200 years old. The canoe, thought to be made of basswood or walnut, was brought to the surface this week. First, it will be submerged in a tank of water mixed with biocide at the State Archive Preservation Facility to kill algae and microorganisms, and then in polyethylene glycol as a preservative. Researcher Amy Rosebrough suggests the canoe was constructed by Wisconsin’s Effigy Mound builders, who lived in encampments around Lake Mendota and southern Wisconsin. A cache of net sinkers, used for fishing with nets, was also recovered. To read about mammoth kill sites excavated in this area of Wisconsin, go to "America, in the Beginning: Schaefer and Hebior Kill Sites."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America