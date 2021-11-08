search
2,000-Year-Old Burial Discovered in Peru

Monday, November 8, 2021

LIMA, PERU—The AFP reports that workers laying a new gas pipe in the La Victoria district of the city of Lima discovered a 2,000-year-old grave containing some 40 ceramic vessels. Archaeologist Cecilia Camargo said the remains of six children and adults have been found in the vessels, which were made in the so-called White on Red style. “Some bottles are very distinctive of this period and style, which have a double spout and a bridge handle,” Camargo said. The people who made such vessels are known to have lived on Peru’s central coastline and in the Chillon, Rimac, and Lurin river valleys surrounding Lima. For more on archaeology in Peru, go to "Idol of the Painted Temple."

