Mesolithic Tools Uncovered in Scotland

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

ABERDEENSHIRE, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that more than 1,200 stone tools made between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago have been found in northeast Scotland along the banks of the Dee River. The tools include flint, thought to have been used for scraping animal hides and cutting, and a broken mace head for hammering. To read about the discovery of 7,000-year-old fossilized trees on the island of Benbecula, go to "Scottish Submerged Forest."

