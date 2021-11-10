search
Gold and Amethyst Ring Discovered at Byzantine Winery

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Israel Byzantine RingYAVNE, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a ring made of gold and amethyst has been discovered in central Israel, about 500 feet away from a seventh-century warehouse at one of the largest known Byzantine wine production sites. Archaeologist Amir Golani said the ring may date back to the third century and have been worn for hundreds of years. Such rings could be worn by men and women as a symbol of status, although amethysts were also thought to prevent hangovers, he added. The ring may have been worn by the owner of the warehouse, a foreman, or an unlucky visitor, speculated excavation director Elie Haddad. To read about Gaza wine production in Byzantine-period Israel, go to "Alcohol Through the Ages: Desert Wine."

Recent Issues


