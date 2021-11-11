search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Salmon Bone Study Reveals First Nation Fishing Practice

Thursday, November 11, 2021

TORONTO, CANADA—The Guardian reports that a new study of salmon bones recovered from four archaeological sites around western Canada’s Burrard Inlet suggests that the Tsleil-Waututh people, who fished with large weirs, released female salmon preparing to spawn in order to keep the population healthy. The ancient salmon bones, dated to between 400 B.C. and A.D. 1200, were overwhelmingly male, explained Jesse Morin, archaeologist for the Tsleil-Waututh Nation and the University of British Columbia. “If you take a good number of the males out of the system,” Morin said, “the remaining males can still mate with the females to no detriment to the population.” The weirs were torn down by European colonizers, he added. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. To read about salmon consumption among Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest, go to "Around the World: Washington."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America