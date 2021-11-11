15th-Century English Coin Unearthed in Newfoundland

Thursday, November 11, 2021

NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA—North Shore News reports that archaeologist William Gilbert and his colleagues at the Cupids Cove Plantation Provincial Historic Site uncovered a Henry VII half groat, a silver coin minted in Canterbury, England, between 1493 and 1499. The plantation was built in eastern Newfoundland in 1610 by John Guy, a merchant from Bristol. Previously, the oldest English coin found at the site had been an Elizabethan coin, minted in 1560 or 1561. To read about an early English colonial site in Newfoundland, go to "Off the Grid."