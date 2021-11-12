25 Chimu Burials Uncovered in Northwestern Peru

Friday, November 12, 2021

TRUJILLO, PERU—According to an Andina report, the remains of 25 people and some 70 artifacts and ceramic vessels have been uncovered in a raised area near the southern wall at Chan Chan, the 1,100-year-old Chimu capital on the coast of northern Peru. “Most of them [the remains] belonged to women under 30 who were buried with objects used in textile activities, a couple of children, and a couple of teenagers,” said archaeologist Jorge Meneses. He and his colleagues think the area may have been a burial site for the Chimu elite. Sinthya Cueva of the Chan Chan Archaeological Research Program thinks the area may have been a pre-Hispanic cemetery where additional remains will be found. For more on Chimu burials, go to "Peruvian Mass Sacrifice," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.