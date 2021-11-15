search
Roman-Period Shops Identified in Aizanoi’s Agora

Monday, November 15, 2021

KUTAHYA, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that two Roman-era shops have been identified in the agora of western Turkey’s ancient city of Aizanoi. In the first shop, Gökhan Coşkun of Kutahya Dumlupinar University and his colleagues found some unprocessed bones and thousands of bone fragments. “It served as both a workshop and a sales place. Among the processed bone artifacts were mostly women’s hairpins and spoons,” Coskun said. In the second shop, the researchers uncovered many intact and broken oil lamps. For more on Roman-era Turkey, go to "In the Anatolian Arena."

