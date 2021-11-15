search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Scattered Anglo-Saxon Coins Declared One Hoard

Monday, November 15, 2021

England Gold CoinsWEST NORFOLK, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that more than 130 coins and gold objects recovered from a field in eastern England over a period of 30 years have been determined at inquest to come from one hoard buried around A.D. 600. Most of the artifacts were discovered by one anonymous metal detectorist, but ten of the coins were found by someone who was jailed for trying to sell them illegally. The hoard includes two jewelry fragments; Frankish tremisses; nine gold solidi, Byzantine coins worth three tremisses; a gold bracteate, or stamped pendant; and a small gold bar. “This is a hugely important find,” said Gareth Williams of the British Museum. “In fact it is the largest coin hoard of the period known to date. It must be seen alongside other recent finds from East Anglia and elsewhere, and will help to transform our understanding of the economy of early Anglo-Saxon England,” he explained. To read about coins minted for the last Anglo-Saxon king, go to "Norman Conquest Coin Hoard," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America