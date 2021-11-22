Hittite Prince’s Seal and Cuneiform Tablet Uncovered in Turkey

Monday, November 22, 2021

HATAY PROVINCE, TURKEY—Yeni Şefak reports that a tablet bearing Akkadian cuneiform texts and a 3,250-year-old seal were uncovered in southern Turkey, at the site of the Bronze Age capital of Alalakh. “The tablet, around 3,400 years old, and the accompanying cylinder seals give us information about the administration and administrative practices of the region, especially during a period when the region was under the rule of the Mitanni Empire,” said Murat Akar of Mustafa Kemal University. The seal, Akar explained, identifies a previously unknown Hittite prince whose name will be revealed when the research in completed. To read about a cache of thousands of Hittite cuneiform texts, go to "The Ugarit Archives."