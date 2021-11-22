search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Hittite Prince’s Seal and Cuneiform Tablet Uncovered in Turkey

Monday, November 22, 2021

HATAY PROVINCE, TURKEY—Yeni Şefak reports that a tablet bearing Akkadian cuneiform texts and a 3,250-year-old seal were uncovered in southern Turkey, at the site of the Bronze Age capital of Alalakh. “The tablet, around 3,400 years old, and the accompanying cylinder seals give us information about the administration and administrative practices of the region, especially during a period when the region was under the rule of the Mitanni Empire,” said Murat Akar of Mustafa Kemal University. The seal, Akar explained, identifies a previously unknown Hittite prince whose name will be revealed when the research in completed. To read about a cache of thousands of Hittite cuneiform texts, go to "The Ugarit Archives."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Italian Master Builders

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America