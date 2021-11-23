3,000-Year-Old Road, Drainage Pipe Unearthed in China

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

XI’AN, CHINA—According to a Xinhua News Agency report, a drainage pipe and traces of a rutted road have been unearthed in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1050–771 B.C.) capital of Haojing, which is located on the eastern bank of the Feng River in northwestern China’s Shaanxi Province. The four sections of earthenware pipe, measuring about ten inches in diameter, were found in the foundations of a large building, while the 100-foot section of road, traveling from west to east, measures about 20 feet wide. Its three-inch-deep wheel rut is about 40 feet long. To read about another recent discovery in Shaanxi Province, go to "Beast Masters."